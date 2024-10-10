Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

