Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $641.12 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $641.12 million and $18.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,026,266,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,740,383 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

