TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFI. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

