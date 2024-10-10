The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

