The Carlyle Group’s (CG) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CG opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,987,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,453,680.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,562,041 shares of company stock worth $54,624,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 820,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 578,142 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 290,588 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

