The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $105.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.