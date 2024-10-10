The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lowered by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,967 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

EL stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

