The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $158.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $185.54 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Landstar System by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 337,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

