The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $411.76. 1,025,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

