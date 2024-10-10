The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

SJM stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

