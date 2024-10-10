The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 899 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

SFBS opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.86. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $86.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

