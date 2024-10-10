The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $100.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Get Our Latest Report on ALSN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.