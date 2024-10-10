The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

ESLT stock opened at $208.07 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43.

Elbit Systems Cuts Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

