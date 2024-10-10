The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $321.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.75 and its 200 day moving average is $312.39. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

