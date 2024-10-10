The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Herc worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 185.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $8,667,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth $4,556,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

