The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 15,606 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 775,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 191,456 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,656,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after buying an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareTrust REIT

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $31.51.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp increased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.