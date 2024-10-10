The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 308 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $286.80 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $292.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

