The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Ardelyx worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 145.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 246,819 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 375.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 363,894 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 49,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $342,982.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,466.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,126 shares of company stock worth $1,320,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

