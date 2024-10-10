The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Immunome worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Insider Activity

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,613.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

