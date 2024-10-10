The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Carter’s worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 173.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carter’s by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 86.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 2,145.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.8 %

CRI stock opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRI

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.