The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.96 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,061,000 after purchasing an additional 854,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 475,928 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 536,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after buying an additional 393,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,468,000 after buying an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

