The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.02 Million Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after buying an additional 1,773,282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000.

RYTM stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $157,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,033 shares of company stock worth $6,214,392 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RYTM shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

