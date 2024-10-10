The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,362 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

RIG stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

