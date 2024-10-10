The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $52,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $52,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,440.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

