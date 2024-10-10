The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,722 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -177.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

