The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 204.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 14,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $370,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 261.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,407 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 103.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,440,488.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,037 shares of company stock worth $15,512,370. Insiders own 23.43% of the company's stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

