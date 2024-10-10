The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.32 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $148,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI opened at $378.06 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $378.49. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

