The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Hims & Hers Health worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $1,149,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,332,348.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $47,377.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,554.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,808 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,872.50 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

