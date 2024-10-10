The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Envestnet worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

