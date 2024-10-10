The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

