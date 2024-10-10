The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 698,845 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

