The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 10,167 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

APLE opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.