The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,017 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TriNet Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 108.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNET opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In related news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,830.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

