The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $679,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Squarespace by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,648,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQSP. Barclays lifted their price target on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.0 %

SQSP opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares in the company, valued at $86,492,556.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,882.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,589 shares of company stock worth $16,263,305. Corporate insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

