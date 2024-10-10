The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 690,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,147,000 after buying an additional 475,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $19,978,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,452,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 101,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $204.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAR

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.