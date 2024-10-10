The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,376 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Arvinas worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Arvinas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

