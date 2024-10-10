The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,489 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Capri worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CPRI opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $52.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

