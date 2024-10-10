The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 252 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 in the last three months. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

