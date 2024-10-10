The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 9,863 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,087 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 56.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,788 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 391.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 825,842 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 805,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 789,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

