The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Concentrix worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Concentrix by 13.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,707,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,965,000 after buying an additional 471,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,546.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,546.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $653,747. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.