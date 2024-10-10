The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson Sells 1,179 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.37, for a total transaction of C$61,744.23.

Get North West alerts:

North West Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE NWC opened at C$52.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.77 and a twelve month high of C$52.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

NWC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North West

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.