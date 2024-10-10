The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson Sells 1,179 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.37, for a total transaction of C$61,744.23.
North West Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE NWC opened at C$52.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22. The North West Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.77 and a twelve month high of C$52.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.
North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.
NWC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
