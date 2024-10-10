The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $169.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $399.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.05.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

