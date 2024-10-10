The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.