The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 1,272,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,425. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

