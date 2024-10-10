Threshold Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $227.65 million and $4.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02278721 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,037,526.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

