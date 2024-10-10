Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 289.06%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

