Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 546 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

