Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.36 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $1.91 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02991148 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,118,930.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

