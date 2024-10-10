Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCPW) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
