Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCPW) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.