Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 307,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 380,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.
